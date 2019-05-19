MANCUSO, Patricia A. (Walsh) Age 74, of Dracut, passed away on Saturday, May 18th, at the Blaire House in Tewksbury. Born in Cambridge, MA on July 15, 1944, Mrs. Mancuso is the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Kathrine (Syron) Walsh. She worked in Accounts payable at AGFA, and Progressive Software. Mrs. Mancuso lived for many years in Billerica and was a member of the Irish American Club, and the Emblem Club of the Elks Lodge 2071 in Billerica. She loved to spend most of her time with her family. Mrs. Mancuso is predeceased by her husband, Alfonzo Mancuso, one sister, Mary Kennedy, and one brother, David Walsh. She is survived by two sons, Peter Mancuso and his wife Christine of Dracut, and Mathew Mancuso and his wife Lisa of Billerica. Two sisters, Nancy Mulkurn of Norwood, MA and Katherine Neilly of Rochester, NH, one brother, Jeremiah Walsh of Brockton. There are five grandchildren, Stephanie Mancuso, Joseph Mancuso, Samantha Mancuso, Ashley Mancuso, and Anthony Mancuso, as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, wwwalz.org



Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., DRACUT, MA 01826. Mrs. Mancuso's Funeral Procession will begin on Thursday, May 23rd, at 9:00 am at the Racicot Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Francis Church in Dracut, burial will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica. Online condolences may be shared at:



www.racicotfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019