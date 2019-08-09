Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MANDONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (MITCHELL) MANDONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (MITCHELL) MANDONI Obituary
MANDONI, Patricia A. (Mitchell) Of Norfolk, passed peacefully on August 9th at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late George J. of 60 years. Devoted mother of Gail Beaver and her husband Lauren of Norfolk, Linda Mandoni of North Attleborough and Richard J. of Norfolk. Cherished sister of Harriet DiMarzio and her husband Dennis of Readville, Claire Kennedy of Norwood and the late Charles and Robert Mitchell. Loving "GrandMa" of Michelle, Jenna and Grace. And also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Monday evening, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, 86 Main St., Norfolk. Interment at Norfolk Cemetery. For directions an guestbook, please visit, thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now