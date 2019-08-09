|
|
MANDONI, Patricia A. (Mitchell) Of Norfolk, passed peacefully on August 9th at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late George J. of 60 years. Devoted mother of Gail Beaver and her husband Lauren of Norfolk, Linda Mandoni of North Attleborough and Richard J. of Norfolk. Cherished sister of Harriet DiMarzio and her husband Dennis of Readville, Claire Kennedy of Norwood and the late Charles and Robert Mitchell. Loving "GrandMa" of Michelle, Jenna and Grace. And also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Monday evening, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, 86 Main St., Norfolk. Interment at Norfolk Cemetery. For directions an guestbook, please visit, thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019