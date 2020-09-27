1/1
PATRICIA A. (BELLACONIS) MANGINI
1961 - 2020
MANGINI, Patricia A. (Bellaconis) Of Peabody, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Holy Family Hospital in Methuen following complication with pneumonia, surrounded by her family. Born in Salem on August 17, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Margaret R. (Jennings) Bellaconis. She graduated from Peabody High School, class of 1979 and continued her education at north shore community college after raising her 3 daughters as a single mother. Patty had been employed for many years as a bartender locally throughout the north shore. Known as an independent, strong willed woman, Patty took pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren, helping others, and traveling to warm places. She was a loving mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be remembered and missed by all who love her. Patty is now walking with her late daughter, Alicia N. Mangini. Surviving her are her daughters, Mindy Mangini of Medfield and Patricia R. Mangini of Framingham, five grandchildren, Lily, Mia, Shay, Jose, Jr., and Zoey, two sisters, Peggy Rogers and her husband, Bob of Billerica and their children, Danielle and Nicholas, Mary Ellen Zarro and her husband, Salvatore of Peabody and their children, Giuseppe, Salvatore, and Michael, two brothers, Walter "Walt" or "Skip" Bellaconis of Salem and Joseph Bellaconis of TX, and her beloved dog, "Bella Boy." Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 17 Chestnut St., Peabody, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. All attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. For directions and online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Patricia A. (Bellaconis) MANGINI


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
