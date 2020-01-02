Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
PATRICIA MASON
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
399 Medford St.
Somerville, IL
PATRICIA A. (SHAUGHNESSY) MASON


1947 - 2019
PATRICIA A. (SHAUGHNESSY) MASON Obituary
MASON, Patricia A. (Shaughnessy) Of Somerville, December 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Richard Mason. Loving sister of Colleen Kyriakidis and Keven Cooney. Dear aunt of Diana Medeiros-Silva, Richard Medeiros and Melissa Marmanidis. Cherished great-aunt of Nicholas, Deaclan, Ryan, Alyssa, Evan, Kelsey and Aidan. Also survived by her loving cat, Archie. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday, 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, Thursday morning at 10am. Interment private. Donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Ellen Gifford Shelter, 30 Udine Rd., Brighton, MA 02135. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
