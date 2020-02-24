Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
PATRICIA A. (GARRITY) MCCANN

PATRICIA A. (GARRITY) MCCANN Obituary
McCANN, Patricia A. (Garrity) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. McCann. Devoted mother of Maureen Heffernan and her husband John of Norwood, James McCann and his wife Elaine of Dedham, Kevin McCann and his wife Ann Marie of Norwood, and Brian McCann and his wife Susan of Norton. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Steven, and Ryan Heffernan, and Jason Meaghan, Mary Kate, Zachary, and Brigid McCann. Great-grandmother of Ryan, Aidan, and Brendan McCann and Collin and Tyler Heffernan. Sister of the late Mary, James, John, Thomas, and Daniel Garrity, and Margaret Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime secretary and also faithful parishioner at St. John Chrysostom Church. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, February 27th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, February 28th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to DanaFarber.org, Daner Farber Cancer Institute 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
