McDEVITT, Patricia A. (Gowell) Of Melrose, died February 13th, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Leo C. McDevitt. Loving mother of Diane Amato & her husband Paul of Melrose, Judie Quinlan & her husband Ed of Abington, and Tom McDevitt & his wife Deb of Billerica. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay, Caitlin, Justin, David (DJ), Kyle, Luke, Grace, Alexa, and Cailey. Proud great-grandmother of Jayda, Avery, and Liam. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16th, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 17th, at 10:30 AM followed by an 11:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 529 Main St., Suite 126, Charlestown, MA 02129, or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For the obituary, directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020