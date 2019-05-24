McRAE, Patricia A. "Tricia" Age 59, a longtime resident of Hull, died peacefully, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham, surrounded by her loving family and friends.



Tricia was born in Melrose to the late James A. and Alice M. (Behenna) McRae, Sr. She was a graduate of Hull High School, Class of 1977 and Georgetown University, Class of 1981. She had lived in Hull for most of her life.



She was employed for many years as a project manager for the Bank of New York Mellon. She specialized integrating banking system software products.



Tricia was an avid reader, loved traveling and enjoyed musicals and Broadway shows. She also cherished spending time with her family and friends.



She especially loved her pet Shih Tzu poodle, "Daisy."



Devoted sister of James A. McRae, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Westwood, Robert D. McRae of Hull, Kenneth E. McRae and his wife Linda of Norwood, Phillip D. McRae and his wife Kimberly of Lynnfield and the late Lorraine L. McRae.



Tricia was the loving aunt of Keri, Shane and Ashley and is also survived by many friends.



A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, on Saturday, June 1st, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the Service from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Hull Public Library, 9 Main Street, Hull, MA 02045.



Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019