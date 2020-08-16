|
MEEKER, Patricia A. (O'Neill) "Patsy", age 80, of Wilmington, passed away on August 15, 2020. Patsy was the beloved wife of the late John F. "Jack" Meeker; devoted mother of John Meeker and his wife, Sheila of Dracut, Ann Marie Maguire and her husband, Michael, of Billerica, Kathleen "Kathy" Tivnan and her husband, the late Robert of Dracut, and Kevin Meeker and his wife, Jamie, of Andover; loving "Nana" of Jillian, Jake, Kaitlyn, Connor, Brendan, Lindsey, Mia, James and Teddy; cherished daughter of the late Eugene and Eleanor (Burns) O'Neill; dear sister of Eleanor Collins, Mary O'Neill, Rita Murphy and her husband, Bill, Ann Marie Harding and her husband, John, and the late Eugene O'Neill, Robert O'Neill and Margaret Kent; sister-in-law of Susan Britten and her husband, Danny, and Patricia O'Neill. Patsy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as her lifelong friends, Florence Ryan and Angela McCarthy. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, August 18th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Wednesday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. All guests attending services are required to wear masks. Memorial donations in Patsy's name may be made to Pan-Mass Challenge, Attn: Kevin Meeker -93534-0, 77 Fourth Ave., Needham, MA 02494. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020