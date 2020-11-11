MELNITSKY, Patricia A. (Reynolds) Of Dedham, passed away on November 5, after a period of failing health, at the age of 67. Born and raised in Westwood, Patty lived in Dedham for the majority of her adult life and was the owner/operator of Blue Ribbon Grooming for over 15 years. She had many passions and interests, including keeping tabs on the criminality of the current President and his administration; mercifully, she lived to see him voted out of office.



A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Patty will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known her. Patty was the beloved wife of Paul Melnitsky for nearly 50 years. Loving mother of Mark Melnitsky of CT, Adam Melnitsky and his wife Teresa of UT, Hannah Coates and her husband AJ of Westminster, Sarah Reder and her husband Ben of CT, and Benjamin Melnitsky of Boston. Sister of Jack Reynolds and his wife Helen of FL, Joan McCarthy of Boston, Kevin Reynolds and his wife Anita of FL, and the late Dennis Reynolds. Cherished grandmother to Charlotte and Julia, Lucas and Henry, Benjamin and Adah, and Teddy. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.



A private Burial will be held, with a larger Celebration of Patty's Life planned once Covid-19 restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patty's name to the Just ?Cause Fund for Breast Cancer Research, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store