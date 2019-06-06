MINER, Patricia A. (O'Leary) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Roslindale, May 17, 2019, Devoted wife of Michael W. Miner. Beloved daughter of the late Helene (Wilson) and Charles E. O'Leary. Dear sister of Charles S. O'Leary of Winthrop, Daniel F. O'Leary and his wife Paula of Winthrop, Dennis M. O'Leary and his wife Stacy of Valrico, Florida and the late Brian O'Leary and his late wife Linda. Loving aunt of Brian J., Justin, Casey, Erin, Ryan, Meaghan and the late Charlie P.. Daughter-in-law of the late William and Marie Miner. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Services will conclude with the committal in Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may made the the Jimmy Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



View the online memorial for Patricia A. (O'Leary) MINER Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary