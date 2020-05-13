Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Patricia A. Of Wellesley, Watertown and Hyde Park, MA. Passed away peacefully after a long struggle with dementia. She was 87 years old. Beloved wife of deceased Donald C. Mitchell, mother of Carole Katz of Watertown and Bruce Newman and his wife Ellen of Walpole. Devoted grandmother of Kim, Jennifer, Katie and David. Great-grandmother of Kenzie, Sean and Tinsley. Patricia was the last remaining of seven O'Brien siblings: Ernestine, Teddy, Bob, Jerry, Marie and Joan. She had many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Patricia worked in the accounting division of the MBTA for many years and later went on to work in banking at Baybank, Hyde Park Savings and Dedham Savings Bank. Her greatest enjoyment was in helping others, whether it was assisting customers with their finances or helping to raise her four grandchildren. She raised Carole and Bruce for many years on her own until she met the love of her life, Don. With him she began to truly enjoy life. They spent many years together as a family boating, skiing, and traveling. After Don's death, she continued to enjoy traveling with her sisters and later with her daughter. A Memorial Service will be planned in the future. Patricia will be interred next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grow Clinic at Boston Medical,

www.bmc.org/programs/grow-clinic Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -