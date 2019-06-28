|
|
MONSON, Patricia A. (Spillios) Of Brookline, on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard R. Monson, M.D. Loving mother of the late Cybel A. Monson. Devoted daughter of the late Shirley A. Skogman. Dear sister of Heidi Hatchell of Edina, MN. Patricia earned the following academic degrees: Minneapolis General Hospital: RN - 1962; Tufts University: BFA - 1980, MFA - 1987; School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston: Diploma - 1980, Fifth Year Certificate - 1981. Her work is displayed in a number of public and private collections. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her daughter Cybel A. Monson's name to the Smith College Art Dept., 10 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01063 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019