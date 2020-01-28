Boston Globe Obituaries
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Randolph, MA
View Map
PATRICIA A. (MOLINARI) MONTGOMERY

PATRICIA A. (MOLINARI) MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY, Patricia A. (Molinari) Of Weymouth, formerly of Randolph, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on January 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Born and raised in Boston, Pat graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Roxbury. She worked at South Shore Day Care for over 20 years, where she enjoyed educating children and watching them grow. Pat loved spending time with her flower boxes, appreciating all the flowers that grew so beautiful there. She was happy outdoors, especially when going on her walks. She spent a week each summer in Provincetown and loved the beaches, sunsets and lighthouses there. In her free time, she loved to read and watch movies and spend time with her friends, many of which she had since grammar school. Pat greatest joy was her family. She cherished every moment she had with them throughout the years. Pat was a kind and caring woman who will sorely be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Loving wife of Robert Montgomery. Loving mother of Pamela Montgomery of Randolph, Mark Montgomery of Boston, Robert Montgomery, Jr. of Weymouth and David Montgomery of Franklin. Dear daughter of the late John and Emma (Gaviani) Molinari. Devoted sister of John Molinari and his wife Cynthia of KY. Loving Nana of Kyle Montgomery, Jackson Montgomery and Lauren Montgomery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 30th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Church, Randolph. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
