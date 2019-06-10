MORELLI, Patricia A. Of Revere, passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 69. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Hacker) Morelli. Dear sister of Bruce Morelli and his wife Valerie of NH. Cherished aunt of Justin, Jessica and Jocelyn Morelli of NH. Also survived by many loving cousins. Patty retired from American Student Assistance (ASA) in Boston after a successful career of 30 years. She volunteered with various organizations to help people across the Boston area and had a great love for her city. She deeply cared about animals, with a special appreciation for the beauty of butterflies. She enjoyed traveling, music and the arts, reading, cultural cuisine, and most of all, the time she spent with family and friends. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:30 AM. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lynn. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary