Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MORELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. MORELLI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. MORELLI Obituary
MORELLI, Patricia A. Of Revere, passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 69. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Hacker) Morelli. Dear sister of Bruce Morelli and his wife Valerie of NH. Cherished aunt of Justin, Jessica and Jocelyn Morelli of NH. Also survived by many loving cousins. Patty retired from American Student Assistance (ASA) in Boston after a successful career of 30 years. She volunteered with various organizations to help people across the Boston area and had a great love for her city. She deeply cared about animals, with a special appreciation for the beauty of butterflies. She enjoyed traveling, music and the arts, reading, cultural cuisine, and most of all, the time she spent with family and friends. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:30 AM. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lynn. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now