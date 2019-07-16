MORRIS, Patricia A. (Bruce) Of Hanover, died peacefully on July 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of 50 years to John F. Morris. Devoted mother of Kathryn Joyce and her husband Daniel of Kingston, Stacey Diedrich and her husband Curtis of Hingham, and Colleen Morris of Hanover. Adoring grandmother "Nini" of John and Anna Joyce and Alex and Will Diedrich. Dear sister of Kathleen Bruce of Mattapoisett and the late Colleen Bruce, and sister-in-law of Ann Marie Woods and her husband Thomas of Whitman. Also survived by her loving aunt, Mary Seghezzi of Quincy, and many dear cousins and friends. Pat was the cherished daughter of the late Edward F. Bruce and Josephine S. Bruce. Pat was a genuinely kind, selfless, and caring person taken from her loved ones far too soon. Despite the difficult challenges Pat faced during her years of illness, she never complained, and instead chose to continue to live a life full of love and joy. Pat leaves behind many wonderful memories, including family vacations on Martha's Vineyard, cookouts and beach days at the family cottage in Mattapoisett, and just spending time with each other. She was our guiding light, and she will be forever missed. Visiting Hours at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, HANOVER, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Hanover Council on Aging, 665 Center Street, Hanover, MA 02339, or Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Pat's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019