|
|
NIVEN, Patricia A. (Cannata) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dedham, May 13, 2019. Beloved mother of Valerie Ryberg of Marlboro, Virginia Niven of West Roxbury, and the late Victoria Niven and Martin M. Niven. Sister of Diane LaPlante of Raleigh, NC, and Michael D. Cannata of Deerfield, NH. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, May 26 from 4-7pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home, Monday, May 27 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019