PATRICIA A. PORIO-MILLER
1943 - 2020
PORIO-MILLER, Patricia A. Of Winchester, passed away in Boston on September 28, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston in March of 1943, she was the daughter of Anthony and Angelina Porio. Pat grew up in the North End of Boston and attended local Catholic Schools in the community. She was also trained as a teacher. Later, she was a member of the parish of St. Eulalia's Church, where she married her late husband, Dr. George L. Miller, Jr. She was the dear sister of Kathleen Donato, Richard Porio and the late Patrick Porio. Cherished aunt of Andrew, Stephen, Joseph and Anthony. Patricia was a caring daughter, sister, and wife. Family members include siblings, nephews, their spouses and their children. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Friday, October 2nd from 9:30-10:30am. We respectfully ask that social distancing guidelines be practiced and masks must be worn. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit

www.lanefuneral.com

Winchester

781.729.2580

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
