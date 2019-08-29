|
QUILTY, Patricia A. (Hennin) Age 74, of Acton, August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John G. Quilty. Mother of David of TN, Michael and wife Ciranna Bird of NC. Sister of Carole Colvin of ME. Visitation at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON, on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, 10-11am, followed by her Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11am. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019