Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
PATRICIA A. (HENNIN) QUILTY

PATRICIA A. (HENNIN) QUILTY Obituary
QUILTY, Patricia A. (Hennin) Age 74, of Acton, August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John G. Quilty. Mother of David of TN, Michael and wife Ciranna Bird of NC. Sister of Carole Colvin of ME. Visitation at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON, on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, 10-11am, followed by her Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11am. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019
