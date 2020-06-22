Boston Globe Obituaries
REGAN, Patricia A. Age 87, of Canton, passed away peacefully, June 21, 2002. Beloved sister of the late Jean B. (Regan) Rico and the late Maj. John Regan, Jr. (MA State Police). Devoted aunt to Michael P. and Stephen W Regan, John "Jack" J. Rico, Lisa F. Peterson, Elaine Rico-Moore and the late Thomas M. Rico, Jr. Patricia was also a great-aunt to Michael, Jr. and Christine Regan, Kathryn and Nicole Regan, Melissa and Matthew Rico, Jessica Dougherty-Rico, Katelyn "Katie" Moore, Thomas and Harold, Jr. Peterson, Alexander Jacob "AJ" Rico and the late Kevin Moore, Jr. Visiting Hour at Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, at 11:00 AM, immediately following the Visiting Hour. Retired from the Telephone Company as well as MA State Lottery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to in Danvers, c/o [email protected]nsions.org Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
