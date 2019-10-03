Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
RODERICK, Patricia A. (Rogers) Of Somerville. October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Manuel Roderick. Loving mother of David Roderick of Stafford, VA, Eric Roderick of Melrose, and the late Cynthia Roderick-Grandmont, and Michelle Roderick. Cherished grandmother of Erica, Eddie, Courtney, Joshua, Jared, Christine, and Michael. Sister of Edward Rogers of Everett and James Rogers of Danvers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Monday at 10 am. A Funeral Service will begin in the Funeral Home at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 3-6 pm. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
