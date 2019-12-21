|
ROGERS, Patricia A. (Fisher) Of Newburyport, formerly of North Reading, December 9, 2019, age 79. Loving mother of Kelly J. Gulla and her husband Peter of Norfolk, Susan Jean Madden and her husband Charles of North Reading, Alison Holt and her husband Timothy of Nashua, NH and Jennifer Guild and her husband Adam of Newburyport; sister of Irene Smith of Omaha, NE, Jean Sharp of Lunenburg and the late William Fisher; cherished grandmother of 8, Lauren Elizabeth Gulla, Elizabeth C. and Andrew T. Gulla, William C. Madden, Audrey L. and Patrick F. Holt, Megan P. and Benjamin F. Guild; great-grandmother of Isabella P. and Eisley R. Madden. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter Street (Rt. 62), North Reading. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 4 to 7 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019