RYNN, Patricia A. Age 69, of Concord, formerly of Waltham and Lexington, passed away on May 21, 2020 of respiratory complications from COVID-19. Much loved daughter of James and Mary Rynn, her parents, who predeceased her. Patty is survived by her sisters Maureen Rynn of Lexington, Sharon Kilpatrick and her husband Thomas of North Grafton, Joan Rynn-Flakes of Waltham and Barbara Moynihan of Braintree. Beloved aunt to several nieces and great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews, and best friend to her pet parakeet, Sunlight. Patty enjoyed holiday celebrations with her family, traveling to Disney World, York Beach, cruises to Bermuda and steam boating on the Mississippi River. Her creative, hand-made arts and crafts gifts were cherished by family, friends and co-workers. Patty enjoyed sharing her life with her roommates in her Concord residence managed by Minute Man Arc for Human Services. Together with her many friends at The Ridge, her community activities were a source of joy and adventure. Patty was a dedicated and very productive clerical worker at the Concord Light Plant in Concord and CorVel Corp. in Acton. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of her Life will be in a private Service in the future. Private Graveside Service to be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Minute Man Arc at www.minutemanarc.org or mailed to 35 Forest Ridge Road, Concord, MA 01742. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020