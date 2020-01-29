Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA SANSEVERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (DURBIN) SANSEVERO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (DURBIN) SANSEVERO Obituary
SANSEVERO, Patricia A. (Durbin) Passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 29th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Mother of Jean M. Sansevero, Janet M. Finn and her husband Joseph, Daniel J. Sansevero, Nancy A. Ware and her husband Michael, and Linda F. Sansevero. Grandmother of Brendan and Caitlin Ware. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning at 12pm. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, Friday morning, from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Both Visiting and Service private. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com

View the online memorial for Patricia A. (Durbin) SANSEVERO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -