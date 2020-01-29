|
SANSEVERO, Patricia A. (Durbin) Passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 29th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Mother of Jean M. Sansevero, Janet M. Finn and her husband Joseph, Daniel J. Sansevero, Nancy A. Ware and her husband Michael, and Linda F. Sansevero. Grandmother of Brendan and Caitlin Ware. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning at 12pm. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, Friday morning, from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Both Visiting and Service private. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020