SCANNELL, Patricia A. (Mace) Of Hyde Park, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Scannell. Loving mother of Susanne M. Scannell of Hyde Park, Joseph G. Scannell of Hyde Park, and Jeffrey Scannell and his wife Nicole Norton of Dorchester. Daughter of the late Gerard V. and Frances V. (Woodward) Mace. Devoted Nana of Kathleen Mitchell, Jessica Scannell, PFC Matthew Scannell (US Army) and CPL Nicholas Scannell (USMC), and Mairiah Leines. Great-grandmother of Adalyn Mitchell and Maizie Scannell. Sister of James Mace, Linda Sweeney, Gerard Mace, Thomas Mace, Debra Butler, Maryellen Mace and the late Nancy Kelly, Margaret Gramer, and Madonna Lyons. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, June 7th at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church" at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019