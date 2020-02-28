Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PATRICIA A. (CUSANO) SENARIAN

SENARIAN, Patricia A. (Cusano) Age 63, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on February 28th, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gary Senarian of Wilmington, loving mother of Jeff Senarian & his wife Monique of Westford, David Senarian & his wife Emily of Tewksbury and Mike Senarian & his wife Jackie of Wilmington, cherished "Nonni" of Jeffrey, Jr., Gianna, Tessa, Anya, Dante and Drew. Daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Pace) Cusano, dear sister of Robyn DiPietro of Tilton, NH, sister-in-law of Debra Sullivan & her husband Greg of Maynard. Patricia is also survived by nieces, nephews, as well as many cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Wednesday, March 4th, at 10:00 a.m. Please go directly to church. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
