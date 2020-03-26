|
SKANE, Patricia A. (Denley) Age 68, of Brentwood, NH, formerly of Melrose, MA, went to God on Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, at Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire.
Patricia was born the third of four children on March 29, 1951, in Melrose, MA, to John "Jack" and Lillian (Foggin) Denley. Affectionately known as "Twinkie," she attended Melrose High School where she enjoyed powderpuff football, swimming, and an abundance of friends. She graduated in 1969 and went on to pursue nursing at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, and received a BSN from The University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Patricia was a Registered Nurse and worked at many prestigious medical institutions, including Massachusetts General Hospital, , Tufts Medical Center, Tewksbury State Hospital, and the former Danvers State Hospital.
Patricia married her high school sweetheart, Edward "Steve" Skane, son of Rev. Edward R. and Adina (Churchill) Skane, in 1971 and had two daughters. Widowed at a young age and diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis shortly thereafter, Patricia proved to be the ultimate model of fortitude, continuing to work and provide for her daughters despite the many obstacles and hardships she faced.
She loved the Boston Red Sox, The Beatles, and any movie with Al Pacino. A proud grandmother of four, Patricia loved to show off pictures of her grandchildren at every opportunity. She was a grand matriarch with a soul made of perseverance, pride, and kindness.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca and her husband Joshua Carter of Portsmouth, NH, her daughter Rachael and her husband Philip Heffernan of Newburyport, MA, her cherished grandchildren Ivy, Miles, Joshua, and Adina, her sister Susan (Denley) DeStefano of Westford, MA, her brother Brian Denley and his wife Susan of Melrose, MA, her brother John Denley and his wife Kelly of Sterling, MA, her brother-in-law Milford Skane and his wife Lisa of Riverside, CA, and her sisters-in-law VG Mulvihill and Ann Doyle. She is also survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brothers-in-law John DeStefano and David Skane.
At this time, her Services will be for family only due to restrictions on large gatherings. A formal Celebration of Life will be announced when it becomes appropriate to make plans. In lieu of flowers, Patricia would ask that you call or write letters to relatives or old friends in long-term care facilities (visit when it is safe to do so) who may not receive many calls. Let them know you are thinking of them, that they are loved and not forgotten. You may also donate to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her name. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020