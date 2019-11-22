|
SNEIDER, Patricia A. (McGrady) Of Waltham. November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Sneider. Stepmother of Harry E. Sneider, Jr. (Debra) of Saxonville, Kenneth L. Sneider (Janet) of Billerica and Thomas A. Sneider (Linda) of Medford. Sister of the late Gertrude Jarvis and Nancy Bassett. Aunt of Leona Henry, Arthur Jarvis, Chris Bassett, Duane Bassett and Kathleen Valentour, and also leaves four stepgrandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Patricia's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte.20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, November 26th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019