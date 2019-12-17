|
|
SPRING, Patricia A. "Patsy" (Connor) Of Quincy, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 78. Born and raised in Boston, Patricia graduated from Jamaica Plain High School. She worked for many years as a bank teller in Boston and on the South Shore and after her retirement she became a caregiver in the healthcare field. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba and having dinner gatherings with family and friends. Patricia was a selfless woman who cared deeply for her family and friends. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Patricia will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Patricia was the wife of the late Ralph Spring. Loving mother of Sandra Spring of Randolph, Patricia Spring Rushton and her husband David of Brockton and Karen Spring and her loving companion Steven Goldstein of Randolph. Devoted sister of Dorothy McDonnell and her husband Jim of NH, Mary Mullen and her husband Peter of W. Roxbury, Kathleen Connor of W. Roxbury and the late Peter Connor, James Connor and Eileen Landon. Cherished "Nana" to Thomas Callahan, Meagan McCarthy, Kristen Callahan, Michael Spring and Cassandra Blakely. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews whom she cherished and adored. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, December 20th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st at 10:30 AM in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 125 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019