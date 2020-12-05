1/1
PATRICIA A. (PARKER) STEARNS
STEARNS, Patricia A. "Pat" (Parker) Of the Grove section of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Pat retired after 20 years from the Boston School Department as an administrator. She was the former wife of Robert Stearns, Sr. and devoted mother of Robert Stearns, Jr. and his partner Karen Hogan, Chris Stearns and his fianc?e Jeanie LoVuolo, Keith Stearns and his wife Fanoula. Cherished grandmother of Chris, Jr., Taylor Mae, Robbie, Kyle, Allison, Jared, Julianne, Nikolas and Marco. Pat is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jacob and Nicholas, and many nieces, nephews and dearest friends. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, December 9, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury, at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For obituary,

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
