TOLAN, Patricia A. (DePass) Of Waltham, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert J. Tolan, Jr. Mother of Robert J. "R.J." Tolan, III (Kayli) of Beverly and Rachel J. Dolan (Daniel Hinkel) of Beverly. Grandmother of River, Nellie and Weston. Sister of David DePass, Paul DePass, Thomas DePass, Daniel DePass, Mark DePass, Anne Marie DePass, and the late Jack DePass, Mary Tibbetts, Joseph DePass and Jane DePass, and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Tricia's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Sunday, August 18th, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Monday, at 10 a.m., before leaving in procession to Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019