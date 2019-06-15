|
TRIPI, Patricia A. (Watts) Of Woburn, June 13. Beloved wife of Jack L. Tripi Loving mother of Joshua Tripi of Woburn. Loving sister of Jean Nunn & her late husband George of Kingston on Thames, England, Barbara Billington and Christine Martin both of Worcester Park, England. Sister-in-law of Stephen & Mary Tripi of Lexington and Joseph & Robin Tripi of Andover. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Tuesday, June 18 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In memory of Patricia, donations may be made in her name to House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773 www.caredimensions.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019