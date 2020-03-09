Boston Globe Obituaries
WALSH, Patricia A. (Fernands) Of Dedham, formerly of Mattapan, passed away on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Walsh. Devoted mother of Richard M. Walsh and his partner David Bell of New York, NY, Paul F. Walsh and his wife Arlene of Dedham, and Catherine M. Mazzocca and her husband Robert of Medway. Loving grandmother of Nicholas and Vanessa Mazzocca. Sister of Claire Finn of Dedham and the late Paula Kennedy, and Richard and John Fernands. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, March 11th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
