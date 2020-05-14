Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ABCUNAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (HARNEY) ABCUNAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA (HARNEY) ABCUNAS Obituary
ABCUNAS, Patricia (Harney) A lifelong resident of West Newton and part time resident of Bradenton, FL passed away May 8, 2020 at the age of 73. Daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn (Coole) Harney, she is survived by her husband Peter, sons Peter and his wife Lori of Ashland and Michael and his wife Danielle of West Newton and grandchildren Ryan, Daniel, Colten and Riley. She leaves her brother Thomas Harney and his wife Gail, nieces Lisa (Louis) Maldera, Kimberly (Joseph) Cerasi and nephew Brian Harney, all of New Jersey, and many cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Patricia (Harney) ABCUNAS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -