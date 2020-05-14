|
|
BROWN, Patricia Ann Age 79, of Weston, formerly of Cochituate, died peacefully on May 9, 2020 following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Joseph A. Brown of Weston, formerly of Cochituate. Loving mother of Jodi Ann Collins and her husband Kenan D. Collins of Natick and Donna Lee Freedlender and her husband Edward Freedlender of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of Ashlee-Ann Rogers and her husband Thomas Rogers of Medway; Joseph A. Collins of Framingham; Jillian Freedlender of Sudbury and James Freedlender of Boston. Adored great-grandmother of Gabby, T.J. and Rae Rogers. She was the sister of Thomas Vinciulla and his wife Betsey Vinciulla of Worcester and Joy Vinciulla Heider of Cochituate. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private family Services and Interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a time when all can gather safely to celebrate this wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in Pat's memory may be sent to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of John C. Bryant Funeral Home of COCHITUATE. For condolences and service information, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020