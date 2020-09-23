1/
PATRICIA ANN (BARRETT) CURLEY
CURLEY, Patricia Ann (Barrett) Age 83, a longtime resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Curley. Devoted mother of Ann Cloherty and her husband Kevin of Braintree, Mary Cellini and her husband David of Whitman, James Curley and his wife Dana of Phoenix, AZ, and the late Michael Curley. Loving Grandma and Nannie to Meaghan and Shannon Cloherty of Braintree, Renee Cellini of Whitman, and James, Robert, and Joseph Curley of Phoenix, AZ. She was the sister of Alice Barrett Marshall of Mansfield and the late Mary Barrett Nee Lane, and the aunt of many loved nieces and nephews.

Patricia was born in Boston and grew up in West Roxbury. She spent her life taking care of others after graduating from Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing. Later, she earned her Geriatric Nurse Practitioner degree from Boston University. After retiring, she continued taking care of others, including nursing her grandchildren through many boo-boos with help from her special ice creams.

She enjoyed traveling with Bob, spending time with her grandchildren, her hobby of knitting, and her recent love of painting. She loved her lunches and vacations with her Framingham Nursing classmates. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.

A private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 28th, at St. Bridget's in Abington, with a Burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, www.ccab.org Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit

www.cartwrightfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral service
St. Bridget's
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
