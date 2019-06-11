FOLEY, Patricia Ann (McCarthy) Of Newton, June 7, 2019, passed away after a brief illness. Adored daughter of the late William F. "Archie" McCarthy and Lillian (Shine) McCarthy. Wife of the late Francis Dana Foley, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage before his passing in 1989. Beloved Mother of Kathleen M. Foley of Newton, Maureen Foley and her partner Joe Donnelly of Watertown, F. Dana Foley, Jr. of Anchorage, AK, James E. Foley and his wife Sharon of West Roxbury, Dawn M. Foley of Mansfield, and Mark Auterio of West Roxbury. She was also the mother of three babies who did not survive childbirth. Proud Nana to Petty Officer First Class James F. Scafidi, USN of Pearl Harbor, HI, Briana E. Scafidi and her partner Chase Schultz of Greenville, SC, Michael J. Scafidi and his partner Jen Sacchetti of Watertown, James E. Foley, Jr. and his partner Lainey Felsky of West Hartford, CT, and Matthew F. Foley of West Roxbury. Sister of William F. McCarthy of Hingham and the late Lillian F. Neville. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews and "furbabies." Late member Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 14, Watertown; Late past president of the former Burnham-Manning Ladies Auxiliary #1105 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; president of the JP 120 bowling league. Pat, known to many friends and neighborhood kids as "Ma Foley," loved children. Amid her work as mother and "second mother" to so many, Pat made time to help countless other hopeful mothers avoid the heartbreak and disappointment she herself had endured during her pregnancies. Via monthly blood donations, Pat supported the research leading to the development of RhoGAM, a product given by injection to expectant mothers to help them sustain a healthy pregnancy. The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 14th from 4-8 pm at Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132 and again at 9 am on Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Saint Theresa Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, Buddy Dog Humane Society 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA -01776 or Newton Food Pantry 1000 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary