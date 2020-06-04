|
HIGGINS, Patricia Ann (McColgan) Our mother, Patricia Ann (McColgan) Higgins, passed away at home on June 2, with several of her children by her side. Pat was born at home in South Boston, MA, on March 7, 1933, the youngest child of Anne (Hartin) and Michael J. McColgan. Pat grew up on Columbia Road in South Boston and attended St. Brigid's Catholic Church and the Nazareth School.
Pat married Raymond F. (Jim) Higgins, Jr. of Taunton, MA, on February 22, 1955, and they were married for 40 years, until his death in 1995. Jim was in the US Navy for 20 years and he and Pat moved up and down the east coast with their growing family. After Jim retired from the Navy, they moved to Castine, ME, where Jim taught at Maine Maritime Academy for 20 years.
Pat always enjoyed playing bridge and she taught many in town to play so she would always have enough people for two tables. She attended myriad softball games, baseball games, football games, basketball games, ice hockey games, field hockey matches, soccer matches and swim meets that her children and grandchildren participated in, though she missed the ending of many games and matches when the scores got too close. Pat was a terrible passenger on car trips and knitted many afghans over the years as a way to not see where she and Jim were going. She also did beautiful needlework and made humorous cross-stitch pieces that hang on her children's walls and in her home.
At Pat's house, there was always room for friends and friends of friends. She and Jim regularly welcomed MMA students who needed a bit of home and Sunday dinner. There was always room for one more at the backyard cookouts, the Sunday brunches where Jim made Eggs Benedict, cocktails parties that lasted into the evening, and late-night gatherings in the kitchen, where Pat made sure everyone was fed.
Pat was a member of the Castine Garden Club and the Maine Maritime Academy Faculty Wives Club. She was a communicant at Our Lady of Holy Hope Catholic Church in Castine. Midnight Mass at Christmas was a family tradition, no matter what time Mass was actually held. For many years, she and a group of volunteers from Our Lady of Holy Hope prepared a corned beef and cabbage supper for the community in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
She is survived by her children, Ann and Edward Matlack of St. George, Eleish of Virginia Beach, VA, Raymond F. (Jake) and Stephanie of Pensacola, FL, Dennis and Maureen of Burgaw, NC, Martha and Gordon Garron of Goffstown, NH, Jean and Richard (R.T.) Holmes of Newmarket, NH, Kevin and Teresa of Stockton Springs, and Bernard of Castine, her grandchildren Casey Higgins, Barclay and Michelle Higgins, Steven and Joseph Garron, Katrina, Ryan and Frederick Holmes, and Marisa, Megan, Shannon and Gwen Higgins, and her great-grandchildren Ariana and Jeremy Smalley, Connor, Aislynn and Alaric Higgins, Lacie, Hayleigh and Makenzie Higgins, and Diana Broadley.
She is also survived by her sister, Geraldine McColgan Brown of Shelton, CT, and her brother-in-law, Robert E. Higgins and his wife Jane of Walpole, MA. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Sean Higgins, her parents and her siblings Mary Marguerite, Albert, Florence (Noonan), Delores, Anne (Cardinal), John, George, Kathleen, James, Eamon, Rita (Dwyer) and Donald.
Pat will be interred at the Castine Town Cemetery next to Jim. A Memorial Service will be held at a time when it is safe to do so and when her family and friends can be together again.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020