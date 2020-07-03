Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA ANN "SISSY" HURLEY

HURLEY, Patricia Ann "Sissy" Of Billerica, July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of John P. "Jack" Hurley and loving mother of Shannon, Shane and the late Sean. Dear sister of Daniel Joyce and his wife Jane of Mansfield and James Joyce and his wife Christine of Billerica. Cherished aunt of Kevin Joyce of Charlestown and Emily Joyce of Mansfield. Relatives and friends invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 am in St. Agnes Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to: Granara Skerry Trust, PO Box 1047, Medford, MA 02165 (for pancreatic research at Mass General Hospital) or The Sids Foundation, 818 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Visiting Hours: Tuesday, 4-8 pm DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
