LERMOND, Patricia Ann (Weltman) Age 83, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Pat was born September 22, 1936 in rural West Virginia. After high school, she entered Nurses Training at St. Mary's Hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She passed the state board and was awarded R.N. status in 1954. She later married Edward David Lermond that same year. She and Edward were married 65 years until she was called to Heaven. She accompanied him on 14 moves during his military career. In addition to her husband, Edward David Lermond of Savannah, she is survived by two children, Dr. Michelle L. Wilson of Savannah, and David Lermond of Roanoke, VA, as well as a sister, Jane Raby, and brother-in-law, Thomas Rabay of Olathe, KS. Patricia was a loving wife and mother, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A private Burial will be held at a later date. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors Hodgson Chapel Savannah, GA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019