PATRICIA ANN (TOBIN) MALONEY


1934 - 2020
MALONEY, Patricia Ann (Tobin) Age 85 of Maynard, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas F. Maloney. Mother of Thomas Maloney and wife Catherine of Norwood, MA, Claire Maloney of Maynard, MA, Nancy Donahue and husband Bob of Stoneham, MA, Tim Maloney and wife Paige of Lakewood, CO, David Maloney and wife Renee of Londonderry, NH; grandmother of Brian, Cara, John, Elizabeth, TJ, Patrick, Meghan, Laura, Erin and Michael. Patricia was predeceased by her sisters Lorraine Fraine, Corinne Tobin, Miriam O'Connor, and Claire McCarthy. Out of respect and consideration for the health and well being of others at this time, Funeral Services will be private. Gifts in her memory may be made to Emerson Hospital, 133 Old Rd. to 9 Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
