MAZZEI, Patricia Ann "Cookie" (Clark) Patricia Ann (Clark), also known as "Cookie" to family and friends, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at her home in St. Petersburg, FL after a long illness.
Pat was born in Boston on April 6, 1948 and raised in Blackwood, NJ. She was the daughter of Henry and Patricia (Sullivan) Clark, and younger sister to Henry (Harry), and Frederick, who died in infancy. She married the love of her life, John, on November 22, 1970. Pat was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years and dedicated her life to helping others. Pat studied at Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in Newton, MA and started her career at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA in 1970.
Over the years, she cared for patients at Massachusetts General Hospital, Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA, Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME and Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, FL. Pat loved children and dedicated her career providing care at the newborn nursery, mother-baby care, and neonatal intensive care units. Pat is survived by her husband John; two sons, John, Jr. (and his wife Tracey) of Lutz, FL, and David (and his wife Maria) of Boston, MA; brother Harry (and his wife Vicki) Clark of Albany, GA; nephews Harry Clark of Albany, GA, Brian (and his wife Kay) Clark of St. Petersburg, FL, Frankie (and his wife JoAnn) Mazzei of Feeding Hills, MA, Maurice Mazzei of Oakland, CA and Fawn Mazzei of Feeding Hills, MA; grandchildren Ryan, Caiden and Sydney of Lutz, FL; and great-nephews Alex, Charlie (deceased), Tynan and great-niece Vivian. She is survived by many loving "Sullivan" cousins, their spouses and children, all of which she was very close to and loved dearly, of the Boston area. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Gilman Chapel, Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street in Dorchester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019