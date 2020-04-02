|
|
MOBAYED, Patricia Ann (Condry) Age 80, of Dedham, passed away March 31, 2020, after a lengthy illness surrounded by her loving family. Born April 12, 1939 in Boston, MA to the late Thomas G. Condry and Florence M. (Gallagher) Condry. Beloved wife of 56 years to Ralph Mobayed, a devoted husband who cared for her selflessly during her illness. Dear mother to James T. Mobayed of Boston, MA and Jessica (Mobayed) Breare of Dedham, MA. Loving grandmother to Andrew and Allison Breare. Patricia is survived by her sisters Florence Condry, Denise (Condry) Symkus/Alan, Terri (Condry) Wood/John, and her brothers-in-law Tony Mobayed/Deborah, and Fred Mobayed/Lillian (deceased). Loving "Auntie Pat" to her nieces Karen, Rhoda, Rhonda, Valerie (deceased), Michele, Susan, Victoria, Lillian, Priscilla and her nephew Joseph (deceased). Patricia was a first grade teacher for the City of Boston for over 35 years, ending her long career at the Phineas Bates School in Roslindale. In 2004, she was awarded the honor of Teacher of the Year for the city. She served as the Boston Teachers Union Representative for her school for many years. During her spare time, she was the PTA President of Riverdale School in Dedham for many years. She also taught CCD at St. Suzanna's Parish in Dedham. She loved children of all ages and abilities and left a lasting impression on many of "her kids" as she would call them. Patricia was a fabulous cook and an avid reader. She loved adventure and was always ready for a road trip with her family. She could be heard saying "We're never lost, we're just finding a new way home!" She spent summers at her cottage in Salisbury Beach, where she could be found smiling in her veggie garden or reading a book. She will be missed terribly. Because of the current health crisis, the family has decided that Pat's Visitation and Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or at heart.org To leave a condolence message for Pat's family, please visit her guestbook at gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020