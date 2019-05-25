Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
PATRICIA ANN (ROCKWELL) MURPHY

MURPHY, Patricia Ann (Rockwell) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Mission Hill, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James P. Murphy. Devoted mother of Janice Murray of Plymouth, Jacqueline Brancaccio of Hyde Park, Joyce McDonald and her husband James of Hyde Park, and Joanie Curran of Roslindale. Loving grandmother of Angela, Giuliana, Amanda, Brendan, Emily, Patrick, Josephine and the late Brian. Great-grandmother of Shawn, Alyssa, Haidyn, Sofia Avery and James. Sister of the late Leonard Rockwell, Dorothy O'Connell, William Rockwell, Marie Courtney and Ann Goggin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday May 31 at 8:45 am followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission Church at 10 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Thursday, May 30, from 4-8 pm. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray -FJ Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
