VENTURA, Patricia Ann Age 81, former resident of Medford, MA, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Stockton, CA. She was born on May 8th, 1939 to Nettie and James Dagley of Everett, MA and she was the youngest of their three daughters. Pat was an avid lover of the arts and was an accomplished dancer. She was loving, kind, generous, and good natured. She loved opera, classical music, ballet, nature, and animals. She was an outstanding cook and seamstress. She was greatly loved by her family and will be terribly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Damiano Ventura; four children Leondina Primack, Maria Needham, Salvatore Ventura, and James Ventura, and their spouses Daren Primack, Christine Ventura, and Lizbeth Ventura; nine grandchildren Sarah Primack, Samuel Primack, Gabriella Needham, James Needham, Damien Ventura, Emma Ventura, Nicholas Ventura, Cella Ventura, and Kathryn Ventura.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Nettie and James Dagley; sisters Madeline Murphy-Vaters, and Dorothy Smith; Grandson Stephen Primack. She is laid to rest at the Temple Israel Cemetery in Stockton, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are welcomed for the Animal Friends Connection Humane Society. http://www.animalfriendsconnect.org
, 933 S. Cherokee lane, Lodi, CA 95240.