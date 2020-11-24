1/
PATRICIA ANN VENTURA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VENTURA, Patricia Ann Age 81, former resident of Medford, MA, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Stockton, CA. She was born on May 8th, 1939 to Nettie and James Dagley of Everett, MA and she was the youngest of their three daughters. Pat was an avid lover of the arts and was an accomplished dancer. She was loving, kind, generous, and good natured. She loved opera, classical music, ballet, nature, and animals. She was an outstanding cook and seamstress. She was greatly loved by her family and will be terribly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Damiano Ventura; four children Leondina Primack, Maria Needham, Salvatore Ventura, and James Ventura, and their spouses Daren Primack, Christine Ventura, and Lizbeth Ventura; nine grandchildren Sarah Primack, Samuel Primack, Gabriella Needham, James Needham, Damien Ventura, Emma Ventura, Nicholas Ventura, Cella Ventura, and Kathryn Ventura.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Nettie and James Dagley; sisters Madeline Murphy-Vaters, and Dorothy Smith; Grandson Stephen Primack. She is laid to rest at the Temple Israel Cemetery in Stockton, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are welcomed for the Animal Friends Connection Humane Society. http://www.animalfriendsconnect.org , 933 S. Cherokee lane, Lodi, CA 95240.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved