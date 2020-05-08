|
|
WHITE, Patricia Ann (Burkhart) Of Kathleen, GA, formerly of East Walpole, May 2, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank F. White, Jr. Loving mother of Karin A. Delaney and her husband, Richard, of Orleans, Colleen A. Camarra and her significant other, Larry Laba, of East Walpole, David White of Uxbridge, and Patsy Bendall and her husband, Lyn, of Kathleen, Georgia. Cherished grandmother of Josh, Max, Kristin, Ben, Nicole, Caitlin, Chelsea, Ross, Garrett, and Noah. Sister of Joseph Burkhart of MI and Scorchie Burkhart of PA. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Patricia's family has decided that her Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , c/o Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020