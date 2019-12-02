|
FINIGAN, Patricia Anne Of Brighton, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2019. Born March 19, 1959, to Ann Marie (Nancy) Ware Finigan and Frederick T. Finigan, Tricia grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and moved to Boston in 1977 to attend college. Tricia was a graduate of Wheelock College and began her career at Boston Children's Hospital as a Child Life Specialist. She retired from ABCD Learning Works in Boston, where she was the Program Coordinator, Careers in Childcare. Tricia was a loving and loyal sister, aunt and friend to all humans and dogs she met. She had many interests but was happiest when behind the lens of her camera, in the garden or with one of the dogs she rescued, raised or trained over the years. Tricia was also active in the Chestnut Hill Reservoir Community Garden. Despite declining health, Tricia maintained her sharp wit and sense of humor. She was a tireless champion for wayward souls and causes. Tricia leaves behind sister Tracey E. Bryars and husband Stephen W. Bryars of Gulf Breeze, FL; sister Susan F. Friel and husband Thomas J. Friel, Jr. of Portola Valley, CA; nieces Natalie Friel of Boston and Katherine (Kia) Friel of Portola Valley, CA. and her beloved dog Sammy. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. To honor her memory, please support the National Diabetes Association or your local Animal Shelter. And plant tulips. Remember Tricia with a smile when they bloom.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019