LONERGAN, Patricia Anne Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Sister Of Wellesley. Age 85, beloved wife of Richard James Lonergan (dec.) died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Patricia lived a great life. She had a strong spirit, a kind heart, a joyful soul, a devout spiritual life and a ready smile. Patricia was born in Exeter, NH on April 19, 1935 to the late May and James Meehan. Patricia met her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" James Lonergan on a blind date shortly after he returned from his Marine Corps service in Korea and they were married in 1958. Patricia was a devoted mother and wife and loved her family dearly. Patricia juggled being a mom with an accomplished career as a medical secretary. She and Dick were active in the community, especially their favorite, the Billerica Friends of Music. When her daughters were grown, Patricia bravely went back to college and graduated with highest honors from Middlesex Community College and summa cum laude from Tufts University. Patricia moved to the Newton Wellesley Alzheimer's Center in 2011 and loved her fellow residents and staff. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Joyce Lonergan, of Woburn and Wendy Khadjikian and her husband, James of Burlington. Patricia is also survived by her two grandchildren, Brendan Gillen of Burlington and Ariana Green and her husband, Adam of Stoneham. Patricia was also the proud great-grandmother of Caleb Green. In addition, Patricia is survived by her niece, Karen Gagne of New York and a very very large family of dear cousins and friends. Patricia was predeceased by her sister, Mary Kearns. The Stanton Funeral Home will coordinate funeral arrangements for Patricia; in keeping with this pandemic time, all arrangements will be private. Patricia will be buried beside her beloved husband, Dick, in the Belmont Cemetery. In remembrance of Patricia and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Anthony Shrine at www.stanthonyshrine.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020