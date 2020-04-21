|
MARCELLA, Patricia Anne (DiBiase) Lifelong Revere resident will be forever missed.
Patricia ?Patti' Marcella, 78, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 of natural causes. Patti was born on March 17, 1942 in Boston, the oldest daughter of the late Emery and Mary (Driscoll) DiBiase. She was the beloved mother of James and his wife Rachel of Nashua, NH and Brian of Daytona Beach, FL, and the dear sister of Barbara (DiBiase) Delaney and husband Frank, loving grandmother to Gianna, Joey, Zach, Tyler and devoted aunt to Debbie, Kim and Michael, who all meant the world to her.
Due to concerns of the current situation with the Coronavirus, the family has decided to have a private service at this time and will have a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020