PATRICIA ANNE (SAMPSON) WELLINGTON

PATRICIA ANNE (SAMPSON) WELLINGTON Obituary
WELLINGTON, Patricia Anne (Sampson) "Pat," June 25, 2019 at New Horizons in Marlborough, a native of Plymouth & a former 60 year resident of Framingham. Wife of the late Dr. Mark Wellington, mother of Laurence Wellington (married to Nicolette Wellington) of Acton, Bill Wellington (married to Lynne Mackey) of Staunton, VA, Mimi Wellington of Wellesley & Barbara Currie (married to Russell Currie) of Framingham; five grandchildren: Anne Dixon (married to Daniel Dixon) of Arlington, Liz Mason (married to Michael Mason) of Lunenburg, Lily Olsen & Margaret Olsen of Eugene, OR, & Sophie Wellington of Staunton, VA; four great-grandchildren: Allison & Susie Dixon of Arlington, & Katherine & Ryan Mason of Lunenburg. A private Memorial service will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
