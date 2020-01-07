|
APPLEBY, Patricia (Vara) Of Melrose, January 6. Beloved wife of 29 years to Paul Appleby. Devoted mother of Patrick Appleby of Wilmington and Daniel Appleby of Melrose. Dear sister of Carol Vara of Niantic, CT and her late husband Ned E. Kardys, and Emma Gennaro and her husband Thomas of Andover. Beloved friend of Jean Finocchio, Debbie Cabral, Theresa Lanzilli and Colleen Carlino. Also survived by her beloved dog Ruby. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30-10:30 AM, in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Patricia's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at www.bcrf.org To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020